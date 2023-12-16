Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Up 9.5%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $26.41. 65,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 247,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $659.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 467.63% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at $312,180. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Raj Denhoy bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,190 shares in the company, valued at $312,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,250 shares of company stock worth $214,053. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

