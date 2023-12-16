Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Cut by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,890,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $652,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,005.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,005.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,988 shares of company stock worth $2,144,490. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

