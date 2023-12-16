European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.68 million.

