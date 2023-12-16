EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Short Interest Update

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $11.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
About EVe Mobility Acquisition
EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.
