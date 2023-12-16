Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.51

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.51 ($0.02), with a volume of 1524000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).
Evgen Pharma Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.43.
About Evgen Pharma
Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.
