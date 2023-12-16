Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,683,400 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 3,760,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 454.7 days.

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

Evolution Mining stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $2.77.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

