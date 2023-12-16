EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 1,208 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,062. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

