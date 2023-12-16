EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 1,299 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,894,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,282,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.