EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 1,299 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,995,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.06 and its 200-day moving average is $212.89. The company has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $265.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

