EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,118 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,420,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,862,180. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

