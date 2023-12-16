EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,771 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises 3.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,887 shares of company stock worth $5,577,726 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

