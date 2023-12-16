EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.99% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

FEMB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.86. 40,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

