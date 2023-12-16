EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 730,946 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,677,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,316,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after buying an additional 510,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,458. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $59.80.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.