EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 1.08% of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVAL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SVAL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,803 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

