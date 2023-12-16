EWG Elevate Inc. Has $13.36 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 6.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 567,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,279,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 266,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 25,826 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.94. 4,036,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

