EWG Elevate Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.22% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 47,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. 236,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,343. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

