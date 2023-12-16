EWG Elevate Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,362 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

EEM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 37,110,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,875,195. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

