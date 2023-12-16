EWG Elevate Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,988 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $312.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $35.76.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.