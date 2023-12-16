EWG Elevate Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for 2.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.0% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 8,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 21.6% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 21,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 51,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.0 %

WPC traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $64.76. 4,462,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,286. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

