EWG Elevate Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHM stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. 364,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,914. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.44. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $75.04.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

