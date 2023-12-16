EWG Elevate Inc. Has $975,000 Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,397 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 797,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,887. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $29.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

