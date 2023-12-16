EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in C3.ai by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 33.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AI traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $31.22. 15,138,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,670,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other C3.ai news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

