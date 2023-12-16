EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $5.61 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,002,000 after buying an additional 903,980 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after buying an additional 645,429 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,393,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after buying an additional 266,932 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,475. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

