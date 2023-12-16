EWG Elevate Inc. Lowers Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,806. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

