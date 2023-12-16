EWG Elevate Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 503,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.63. 6,948,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,187. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.89. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $373.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.