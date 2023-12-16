EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $832,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,388,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 680,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 565,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 127,634 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 522,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 372,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 657.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 391,661 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EWI traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $375.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

