EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.86. 12,327,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.