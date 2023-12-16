EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 4,436 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,374,000 after buying an additional 3,961,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after buying an additional 3,326,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after buying an additional 1,689,928 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $20.45. 4,868,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,533. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

