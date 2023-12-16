EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 954 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,796. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

