EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 69,482 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 4.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.11% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.08. 6,902,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $175.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.60 and its 200-day moving average is $152.04.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.