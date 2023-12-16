EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,860 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,202 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

