EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Holdings in God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Free Report) by 673.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,192 shares during the period. God Bless America ETF makes up 1.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 9.43% of God Bless America ETF worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in God Bless America ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA YALL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867. God Bless America ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07.

About God Bless America ETF

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

