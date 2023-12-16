EWG Elevate Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. 1,599,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,657. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.