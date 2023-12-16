EWG Elevate Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $172.39. 754,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,215. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $173.63. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

