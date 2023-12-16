EWG Elevate Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,186.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 128,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 122,679 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 167,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. 3,511,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

