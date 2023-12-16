EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 338 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 424,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,203,000 after buying an additional 48,796 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 131,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 109,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $84.57. 1,430,135 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

