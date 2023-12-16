EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 39,000 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after buying an additional 6,459,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after buying an additional 3,569,778 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,658,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,725,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,940,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,927,000 after buying an additional 1,940,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 3,942,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 2.64. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $949.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.80.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.13 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. ADMA Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

