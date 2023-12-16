EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 4,414 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 1.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after acquiring an additional 429,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.58. 4,684,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

