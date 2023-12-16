EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 50,103 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,103 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.71. 5,271,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,414. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

