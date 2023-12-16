EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 5,371 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,680,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,812. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

