EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 971 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 74,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 110.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 208,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 83,522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,030 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 221,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,568. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $679.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

