EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 5.33% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NLR traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,307. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $51.73 and a 12 month high of $75.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.77. The company has a market cap of $80.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.60.

About VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

