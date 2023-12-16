EWG Elevate Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $81.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

