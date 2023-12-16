EWG Elevate Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,181,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

SLV stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $21.83. 13,077,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,151,377. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

