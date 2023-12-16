Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Shares Gap Down to $16.59

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $16.11. Excelerate Energy shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 30,281 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $275.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.45 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 643.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

