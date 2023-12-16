Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Up 39.9% in November

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the November 15th total of 290,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.8 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of EIFZF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

