Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Exchange Income Stock Down 1.2 %

EIF opened at C$45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.06. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$42.05 and a 12 month high of C$55.74.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$687.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.17 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.0703851 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Exchange Income news, Director Edward Warkentin acquired 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.50 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.00.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

