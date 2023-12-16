Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF remained flat at $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Further Reading

