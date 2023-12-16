Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF remained flat at $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

About Exco Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.