Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after acquiring an additional 415,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Exelon by 41.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

