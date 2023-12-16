Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) were down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.36 and last traded at $38.54. Approximately 8,508,602 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,305,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $79,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $8,470,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

